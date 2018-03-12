GF Ruiji Private Offering Fl
162717:CH
Shenzhen
1.0110
CNY
0.0010
0.10%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/03/12
始値
1.0110
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.0110 - 1.0110
前日終値
1.0120
52週レンジ
0.8770 - 1.0120
1年トータルリターン
10.13%
年初来リターン
3.91%
始値
1.0110
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.0110 - 1.0110
出来高
30,002
前日終値
1.0120
52週レンジ
0.8770 - 1.0120
1年トータルリターン
11.09%
年初来リターン
3.91%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.017
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
322.670
設定日
12/19/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.49%
乖離率52週平均値
-5.88%
ファンドマネージャ
WANG XIAOGANG
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
4.01%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
GF Ruiji Placement Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is a closed-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund invests 0%-100% of total assets in equities duri ng lock-up period, at least 80% of non-cash assets in placement equities,after c onverted into listed open-ended fund, it invests 0%-95% of total assets in equit ies,and invests at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds.
住所GF Fund Management Co Ltd
31-33F, South Tower
Poly International Plaza
No.1 East Pazhou Road
Haizhu District, Guangzhou, 510308
電話番号86-20-8393-6999 Tel
Webサイトwww.gffunds.com.cn