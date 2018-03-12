企業概要

GF Ruiji Placement Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is a closed-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund invests 0%-100% of total assets in equities duri ng lock-up period, at least 80% of non-cash assets in placement equities,after c onverted into listed open-ended fund, it invests 0%-95% of total assets in equit ies,and invests at least 5% of net assets in cash and government bonds.