Guotai ChiNext Board Index F
160223:CH
Shenzhen
0.8080
CNY
0.0030
0.37%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/06/14
始値
0.8140
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.7860 - 0.8140
前日終値
0.8110
52週レンジ
0.7430 - 0.8990
1年トータルリターン
-4.94%
年初来リターン
-0.98%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
0.794
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
92.377
設定日
11/11/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
2.14%
乖離率52週平均値
0.13%
ファンドマネージャ
XU HAO / XU CHENGCHENG
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-6.13%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Guotai ChiNext Board Index Fund is a listed open-end Fund incorporated in China. The fund aims to track the underlying index and minimize the tracking error. The Fund invests at least 85% of total assets in equities with at least 80% of noncash assets in constituents stocks of the underlying index.
住所Guotai Asset Mgmt Co Ltd
23/FL Gang Tai Plaza,
700 Yan An Road East,
Huangpu District, Shanghai
China 200001
電話番号86-21-2306 0288
Webサイトwww.gtfund.com