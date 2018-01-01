Alfen Beheer BV
1580075D:NA
EN Amsterdam
Pending Listing
EUR
出来高
0
出来高
0
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (-) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (EUR)
-
発行済株式数
-
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Industrials
業種
Industrial Services
産業サブグループ
Industrial Maintenance Svcs
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Alfen Beheer B.V. provides energy equipment and solutions. The Company offers transformer substations, energy storage systems, and charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as specializes in grid automation, management and maintenance, and energy solutions. Alfen Beheer serves greenhouse horticulture, grid operators, and energy markets in Europe.
住所Hefbrugweg 28
Almere, 1332 AP
Netherlands
電話番号31-36-54-93-400
Webサイトwww.alfen.com