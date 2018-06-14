Penghua CSI High-Speed Railw
150278:CH
Shenzhen
0.8260
CNY
0.0130
1.55%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/06/14
始値
0.8250
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.8250 - 0.8560
前日終値
0.8390
52週レンジ
0.8210 - 2.4453
1年トータルリターン
-54.53%
年初来リターン
-59.88%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
0.779
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
141.395
設定日
05/27/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
7.70%
乖離率52週平均値
10.32%
ファンドマネージャ
ZHANG YUXIANG
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-30.43%
3年トータルリターン
-66.94%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Penghua CSI High-Speed Railway Industry Index Classified Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund aims to track the benchmark. The Fund invests at least 80% in equity that composite the CSI High-Speed Railway Industry Index. Class A/B is closed-end fund may have special and unusual characteristics, please check prospectus on {CF
}.
住所Penghua Fund Management Co Ltd
27/F Shenzhen Development Bank Bldg
5047 Shennandong Road
Shenzhen
China 518001
電話番号86-755-82080663 Tel
Webサイトwww.phfund.com.cn