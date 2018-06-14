China Merchants CSI All Shar
150200:CH
Shenzhen
0.9410
CNY
0.0050
0.53%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/06/14
始値
0.9460
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.9410 - 0.9460
前日終値
0.9460
52週レンジ
0.8700 - 0.9940
1年トータルリターン
-5.24%
年初来リターン
0.38%
始値
0.9460
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.9410 - 0.9460
出来高
5,254,165
前日終値
0.9460
52週レンジ
0.8700 - 0.9940
1年トータルリターン
-4.83%
年初来リターン
0.38%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.015
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
3.871
設定日
11/28/2014
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-6.80%
乖離率52週平均値
-7.03%
ファンドマネージャ
LUO YI
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
6.41%
3年トータルリターン
9.42%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
China Merchants CSI All Share Investment Banking & Brokerage Index Classified Securities Investment Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to track the performance of the index. The Fund invests no less than 85% of its assets in equities, at least 90% of which should be invested in member companies of its benchmark index. Share class A and B are closed-end.
住所28/Fl, China Merchants Bank Bldg.
7088 Shennan Avenue
Shenzhen
China 518040
電話番号86-755-8319 6666
Webサイトwww.cmfchina.com