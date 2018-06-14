企業概要

China Merchants CSI 300 High Beta Index(C3HB)Classification Fund is an open-end fund(Class A/B:closed-end) incorporated in China.The Fund uses passive index str ategy to track the performance of the C3HB Index while minimizing the tracking e rrors.The Fund invests at least 90% of its total assets in the members of the C3 HB Index.ClassA/B have special characteristics,check prospectus on {CF }