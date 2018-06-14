China Merchants CSI 300 High
150145:CH
Shenzhen
0.9660
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/06/14
始値
0.9660
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.9660 - 0.9660
前日終値
0.9660
52週レンジ
0.9010 - 1.0912
1年トータルリターン
-5.91%
年初来リターン
2.61%
始値
0.9660
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.9660 - 0.9660
出来高
0
前日終値
0.9660
52週レンジ
0.9010 - 1.0912
1年トータルリターン
-5.91%
年初来リターン
2.61%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.017
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
15.775
設定日
09/02/2013
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-5.01%
乖離率52週平均値
-3.50%
ファンドマネージャ
LUO YI
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-3.21%
3年トータルリターン
2.13%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
China Merchants CSI 300 High Beta Index(C3HB)Classification Fund is an open-end fund(Class A/B:closed-end) incorporated in China.The Fund uses passive index str ategy to track the performance of the C3HB Index while minimizing the tracking e rrors.The Fund invests at least 90% of its total assets in the members of the C3 HB Index.ClassA/B have special characteristics,check prospectus on {CF
}
住所28/Fl, China Merchants Bank Bldg.
7088 Shennan Avenue
Shenzhen
China 518040
電話番号86-755-8319 6666
Webサイトwww.cmfchina.com