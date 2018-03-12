Shinhan BNPP Smart KRX 300 I
0C33126:KS
1,020.91
KRW
9.59
0.95%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
978.47 - 1,018.90
前日終値
1,011.32
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,020.91
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
25.297
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Smart KRX 300 Index Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in domestic equity stocks and dometic equity stocks related derivatives.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr