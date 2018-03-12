BNK Winning Securities Inves
0C31168:KS
1,036.81
KRW
9.07
0.88%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,036.81
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
23.733
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BNK Winning Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in domestic equity stocks. Fund invests in domestic companies with a sustainble growth and that are in a position to benefit from the government policy and paradigm changes.
住所GS Asset Management
Daeha Bldg 6F
Yeoido-Dong 14-11, Youngdeungpo-Gu
電話番号82-2-6910-1100
Webサイトwww.bnkasset.co.kr