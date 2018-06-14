Shinhan BNPP 2Star Index Lin
0C30825:KS
998.89
KRW
4.36
0.44%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
931.41 - 1,013.20
前日終値
994.53
52週レンジ
931.41 - 1,013.20
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
998.89
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
962.015
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP 2Star Index Linked Securities Investment Trust HE-5 (ELS-Derivatives) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in derivative securities linked to the HSCEI Index and EURO Stoxx50 Index.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr