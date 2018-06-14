BNK KOSDAQ150 Installment Pu
0C28172:KS
981.59
KRW
4.83
0.49%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
902.70 - 1,033.28
前日終値
976.76
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
981.59
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
8.428
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
BNK KOSDAQ150 Installment Purchase Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 1 (Balanced Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in KOSDAQ 150 related ETF. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invest in bond.
住所GS Asset Management
Daeha Bldg 6F
Yeoido-Dong 14-11, Youngdeungpo-Gu
電話番号82-2-6910-1100
Webサイトwww.bnkasset.co.kr