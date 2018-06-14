Shinhan BNPP Active KOSDAQ S
0C15180:KS
1,004.52
KRW
5.88
0.58%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
960.84 - 1,027.09
前日終値
1,010.40
52週レンジ
960.84 - 1,027.09
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,004.52
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
740.598
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
086900:KS
ﾒﾃﾞｨﾄｯｸｽ
|83.00
|60.76 百万
|8.40
|
091990:KS
Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd
|513.00
|54.63 百万
|7.56
|
067390:KS
ASTK
|2.79 千
|49.99 百万
|6.91
|
217480:KS
SD Biotechnologies Co Ltd
|1.60 千
|28.87 百万
|3.99
|
036490:KS
SKﾏﾃﾘｱﾙｽﾞ
|192.00
|28.61 百万
|3.96
|
052260:KS
SK Bioland Co Ltd
|1.32 千
|28.23 百万
|3.90
|
095660:KS
ﾈｵｳｨｽﾞ
|1.37 千
|27.19 百万
|3.76
|
078160:KS
ﾒﾃﾞｨﾎﾟｽﾄ
|186.00
|26.47 百万
|3.66
|
089600:KS
ﾅｽﾒﾃﾞｨｱ
|266.00
|22.74 百万
|3.15
|
243840:KS
Shin Heung Energy & Electron
|591.00
|22.52 百万
|3.11
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Active KOSDAQ Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equity and 40% or less in bond.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr