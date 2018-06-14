Shinhan BNPP Active KOSDAQ S

0C15180:KS
1,004.52
KRW
5.88
0.58%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
960.84 - 1,027.09
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
086900:KS
ﾒﾃﾞｨﾄｯｸｽ
83.00 60.76 百万 8.40
091990:KS
Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd
513.00 54.63 百万 7.56
067390:KS
ASTK
2.79 千 49.99 百万 6.91
217480:KS
SD Biotechnologies Co Ltd
1.60 千 28.87 百万 3.99
036490:KS
SKﾏﾃﾘｱﾙｽﾞ
192.00 28.61 百万 3.96
052260:KS
SK Bioland Co Ltd
1.32 千 28.23 百万 3.90
095660:KS
ﾈｵｳｨｽﾞ
1.37 千 27.19 百万 3.76
078160:KS
ﾒﾃﾞｨﾎﾟｽﾄ
186.00 26.47 百万 3.66
089600:KS
ﾅｽﾒﾃﾞｨｱ
266.00 22.74 百万 3.15
243840:KS
Shin Heung Energy & Electron
591.00 22.52 百万 3.11
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Active KOSDAQ Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equity and 40% or less in bond.
住所
Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号
82-2-767-5777
Webサイト
www.shinvest.co.kr