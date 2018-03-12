BNK IPO Plus 10 Securities I

0BW4037:KS
1,000.36
KRW
0.18
0.02%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
999.38 - 1,000.18
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000.36
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
8.297
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PARK UI-HYEON / GU GYEONG-SEO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
UV690182:COR
3.50 百万 3.53 十億 54.45
AP136666:COR
600.00 千 600.83 百万 9.28
EJ651089:COR
500.00 千 503.23 百万 7.77
AO476278:COR
500.00 千 501.94 百万 7.75
QZ745170:COR
528.57 千 500.02 百万 7.72
LW974970:COR
500.00 千 492.83 百万 7.61
241820:KS
PCL Inc
10.00 千 88.20 百万 1.36
003380:KS
Jeil Holdings Co Ltd
4.98 千 84.36 百万 1.30
140670:KS
RS Automation Co Ltd
2.06 千 31.59 百万 0.49
253450:KS
Studio Dragon Corp
460.00 29.67 百万 0.46
企業概要
BNK IPO Plus 10 Securities Investment Trust 1(Bond Balanced) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 95% or more of its assets in bonds and 10% less in equities.
住所
GS Asset Management
Daeha Bldg 6F
Yeoido-Dong 14-11, Youngdeungpo-Gu
電話番号
82-2-6910-1100
Webサイト
www.bnkasset.co.kr