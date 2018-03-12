BNK IPO Plus 10 Securities I
0BW4037:KS
1,000.36
KRW
0.18
0.02%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
999.38 - 1,000.18
前日終値
1,000.18
52週レンジ
999.38 - 1,000.18
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000.36
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
8.297
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PARK UI-HYEON / GU GYEONG-SEO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
UV690182:COR
|3.50 百万
|3.53 十億
|54.45
|
AP136666:COR
|600.00 千
|600.83 百万
|9.28
|
EJ651089:COR
|500.00 千
|503.23 百万
|7.77
|
AO476278:COR
|500.00 千
|501.94 百万
|7.75
|
QZ745170:COR
|528.57 千
|500.02 百万
|7.72
|
LW974970:COR
|500.00 千
|492.83 百万
|7.61
|
241820:KS
PCL Inc
|10.00 千
|88.20 百万
|1.36
|
003380:KS
Jeil Holdings Co Ltd
|4.98 千
|84.36 百万
|1.30
|
140670:KS
RS Automation Co Ltd
|2.06 千
|31.59 百万
|0.49
|
253450:KS
Studio Dragon Corp
|460.00
|29.67 百万
|0.46
企業概要
BNK IPO Plus 10 Securities Investment Trust 1(Bond Balanced) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 95% or more of its assets in bonds and 10% less in equities.
住所GS Asset Management
Daeha Bldg 6F
Yeoido-Dong 14-11, Youngdeungpo-Gu
電話番号82-2-6910-1100
Webサイトwww.bnkasset.co.kr