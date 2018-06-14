Shinhan BNPP ETF Smart Lever
0BS4278:KS
1,095.02
KRW
0.09
0.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
943.50 - 1,094.93
年初来リターン
0.70%
前日終値
1,094.93
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,095.02
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
230.330
設定日
07/17/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AN077374:COR
|200.00 千
|200.69 百万
|87.32
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP ETF Smart Leverage Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 7 (Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in equity related collective investment schemes. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invests in bond.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr