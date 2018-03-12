Shinhan BNPP Dollar Short-te
0BS0995:KS
10,701.34
KRW
4.46
0.04%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10,694.61 - 10,822.31
前日終値
10,705.80
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10,701.34
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
12.804
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Dollar Short-term Income Securities Investment Trust USD (Bond Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in domestic MMF and short-term bond related collective investment schemes.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr