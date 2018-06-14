Shinhan BNPP Amundi Multi St
0BK2940:KS
1,061.18
KRW
4.02
0.38%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
997.68 - 1,077.91
1年トータルリターン
6.32%
年初来リターン
2.32%
前日終値
1,065.20
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,061.18
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
1.433
設定日
02/10/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/12/2018)
0.62
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.06%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PFARGIE:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞII-ﾏﾙﾁｽﾄﾗﾃｼﾞｰ･ｸﾞ
|684.00
|1.32 十億
|94.40
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Amundi Multi Strategy Securities Investment Trust H (Equity Balanced Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing in domestic and offshore equity and bond.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr