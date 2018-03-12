Shinhan BNPP Covered Call Se
0BD3285:KS
1,012.93
KRW
5.10
0.51%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
984.59 - 1,012.93
前日終値
1,007.83
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,012.93
資産総額 (兆 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.135
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
0BL5215:KS
Shinhan BNPP Covered Call Se
|1.30 十億
|1.41 兆
|98.95
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Covered Call Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity Balanced-Derivatives) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 100% or less in equity and equity related derivatives.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr