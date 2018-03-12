AB Global Low Volatility Sec
0BC3274:KS
988.04
KRW
4.07
0.41%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
988.04
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
9.310
設定日
04/18/2016
直近配当額 ( 12/31/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
0.56%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ABELV1D:LX
AB SICAV I-低ﾎﾞﾗﾃｨﾘﾃｨ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ･
|226.38 千
|6.76 十億
|47.06
企業概要
AB Global Low Vol Securities Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund invests in AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio which invests predominantly in equity securites of companies in developed countries and may also invest in equity securities in emerging markets.
住所AllianceBernstein L.P.
1345 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10105
USA
電話番号1-212-969-1000
Webサイト
-