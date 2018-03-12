Shinhan BNPP China Mainland
0B19804:KS
1,008.77
KRW
10.38
1.04%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
960.78 - 1,081.08
前日終値
998.39
52週レンジ
960.78 - 1,081.08
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,008.77
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.402
設定日
07/03/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OH GYU-CHAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
0B08997:KS
Shinhan BNPP China Mainland
|1.22 百万
|1.32 十億
|95.86
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP China Mainland Mid&Small RQFII Securities Feeder Investment Trust1 O(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 100% or less in Shinhan BNPP China Mainland Mid&Small RQFII Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr