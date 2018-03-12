Shinhan BNPP PERSONAL NEW Mo
0AQ3846:KS
1,003.70
KRW
0.12
0.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (t -) (on 03/12/2018)
1.198
設定日
04/23/2014
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,012.78
前日終値
1,003.58
1年トータルリターン
1.33%
年初来リターン
0.31%
ファンドマネージャ
YOON DONG-KI
信託報酬額
0.11%
経費率
0.21%
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Personal New Money Market Fund 2 is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve stable returns in a portfolio of government bonds, MSBs, high grade bonds, and CPs. The Fund invests 100% or less in government bonds, and 30% or less in municipal bonds.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr