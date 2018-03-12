SH BEST CHOICE Short-Term Bo
0AP4720:KS
1,017.42
KRW
0.12
0.01%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,013.82 - 1,027.09
1年トータルリターン
1.31%
年初来リターン
0.34%
前日終値
1,017.30
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,017.42
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
14.993
設定日
04/23/2014
直近配当額 ( 12/18/2017)
13.39
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.32%
ファンドマネージャ
SEO JUN-SIK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.23%
企業概要
SH BEST CHOICE Short-Term Bond Trust Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains, along with stable current income by investing in government bonds, MSSs, and high grade corporate bonds. The Fund invests 60% or more in bonds, 40% or less in CPs, and 95% or less in ABSs.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr