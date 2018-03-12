GAM Precious Metals - Physic
0AND:LN
London
749.10
GBP
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 1:35 JST 2018/03/13
始値
749.10
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
749.10 - 749.10
出来高
0
前日終値
749.10
52週レンジ
749.10 - 749.10
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
1.937
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARCEL WEIDINGER
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.41%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
GAM Precious Metals - Physical Gold is an ETF incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests only in physically allocated gold, primarily in standard 12.5kg or 400 ounce bars. The gold is stored in high-security vault in Switzerland. Other gold exposure, i.e. derivatives etc. is not allowed. CHF, EUR and GBP share classes feature currency hedging against the USD.
住所Hardstrasse 201
P.O. Box
CH-8037 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号+41 58 426 6000
WebサイトFUNDS.GAM.COM