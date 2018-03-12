Schroder Monthly Payment Glo
0AG1483:KS
813.54
KRW
0.20
0.02%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
811.48 - 852.46
1年トータルリターン
2.47%
年初来リターン
-0.34%
前日終値
813.34
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
813.54
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
9.708
設定日
04/11/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/11/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YOUNG-SIN KIM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.05%
経費率
0.61%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHGMAC:LX
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ･ﾌｧﾝ
|73.78 千
|10.13 十億
|94.07
企業概要
Schroder Monthly Payment Global Multi Asset Income Securities Investment Trust (Bond Balanced-Fund of Funds)is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve current income and capital gains by investing in global high yield bond, investment grade bond and emerging market bond.
住所Schroder Korea Ltd
Seoul Finance Center 15F
Taepyoung Ro 1-ga, Joong Gu
Seoul, 100-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3783-0500
Webサイトwww.schroders.com