Shinhan BNPP Focus Emerging
0998690:KS
813.9400
KRW
5.6700
0.70%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
632.1800 - 842.0600
1年トータルリターン
25.03%
年初来リターン
8.54%
前日終値
808.2700
ファンド分類
Basic Materials Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
813.94
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.421
設定日
06/25/2012
直近配当額 ( 06/24/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OH KYU CHAN / NA YUN-JEONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
2.09%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
0822957:KS
Shinhan BNPP Focus Emerging
|2.21 百万
|1.28 十億
|95.20
企業概要
Shinhan BNPP Focus Emerging Raw Materials Equity Investment Trust - Feeder is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea.
住所Shinhan BNP Paribas Inv Trust Co Ltd
Goodmorning Shinhan 18F
Yeouido-dong 23-2, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea
電話番号82-2-767-5777
Webサイトwww.shinvest.co.kr