Fantagio Corp
032800:KS
KOSDAQ
1,140.00
KRW
55.00
5.07%
更新日時 15:58 JST 2018/03/12
始値
1,090.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1,090.00 - 1,160.00
出来高
822,428
前日終値
1,085.00
52週レンジ
997.00 - 1,860.00
1年トータルリターン
-8.43%
年初来リターン
-12.98%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (KRW) (TTM)
-72.00
時価総額 (十億 KRW)
82.882
発行済株式数 (百万)
72.704
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
3.38
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Communications
業種
Media
産業サブグループ
Entertainment Content
企業概要
Fantagio Corp. is engaged in entertainment and education industries. The Company operates businesses in areas including actor management, film & drama production and music production through its subsidiaries. Fantagio also operates franchise academies that offer advanced early childhood education programs for intellectually gifted children.
住所39 Maeheon-ro 8-gil
Seocho-Gu
Seoul
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-3452-6100
Webサイトwww.glearning.kr