I consider myself a creative bit working on records are working on Broadway or writing a book or working in the food space or doing activism work or now directing movies. And so you know when it when the pandemic started in March 20 I thought like the world was going to end. And boy that was a nice running room to do. But I actually want them becoming more busier more creative. When the world stopped then I was in my regular life. And so you know this really taught me. GLASS You taught me to really pursue every passion that I had. Not saying that I wasn't pursuing my passions before but I think the way that I'm built such a bleeding heart that I worked on other people's dreams other people's records other people's. So I never know. That pandemic offered me an opportunity to actually ask myself like what is it that you want to do. Like what's in your heart. What do you want to do. Like I don't want to just do something just because the check is nice or because I feel bad. So I helped my friend and do their record and that sort of thing. So I just basically spent the entire twenty twenty two twenty twenty bucket listing things I wanted to do. So yeah I did write writing about the history of music. Well a small price you know usually when my when my editor calls me usually it's to complain that I'm giving away. I use my Instagram as like my my pulpit. And so you know when I want to go overboard with those nine paragraph history lessons usually that's when I my my editors aren't on the phone. My manager like make him stop. Like he could be doing this with a book. And so I will do a book. And then you know so I'll just say that being in the pandemic figuring out how to finish summer soul and then also trying to figure out what the new normal is with deejaying. You know Dean I started first and then I started like seven days later. And this is now the new normal. Like I'm deejaying for a bunch of chickens. And you know I was on a farm and the only response I hear is animals. So but the response to that. I mean you're talking about the Instagram lives and the response to that by the people though was enormous. I mean it was easier than it was. Yeah it was. I mean it's a new paradigm shift. That's what 20 20 was.