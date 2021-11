00:00

They have basically employed the strategy of granting the vaccinated people more freedoms in their countries. So in Ireland which is number one this month even though cases are rising they've fully vaccinated more than 90 percent of adults. So they weaken the link between infection and deaths. And they're reopening cautiously. They've also been helped by a jump in gross domestic product. The economy has a huge exposure to multinational companies. So it remains to be seen whether in the future going forward the domestic economy will recover. Spain is now number two. It's largely a social gathering restrictions and remote curfews. And the flight capacity has recovered to more than 70 percent of free Covid levels. So that's one of the highest among the 53 countries we ranked. There's a big test looming for the economies that have embraced reopening so far. While this has helped them to become the best places to be in the pandemic in October this success will be put to the test especially in Europe as the vaccines face their first real Colbert winter. So Europe's pioneering strategies of longer those intervals for vaccines and large limiting quarantine free travel to immunize people has kept a fatality slow even as Delta spread. But places like the UK and Latvia are already seeing a worrying jump in cases as the weather cools.