00:00

CVD. No. No. She shows it can do no wrong it's going to hidehim. I investigated him. Anytime it is on all skins Utica thoughtless or an 18 not some of these. A Su Keenan ISE thatinnocence. And you see that this was Joe Hall. So I think it is more this name my Cusack or my must bear. My name is some othermy your weekday my days don't cover much. Intends to do that. I saw someone go down the CBD in or have got this now. My best isthat it's okay. A new fella she might seek. So Harbison will take turns now that control cigar market. You could order was amust. There are no more against in their mailbox. The two mortgages. Look at this. My my marriage or two whom I must storemy CBD this year. I thought a normal course so system on my system or path for me to colonel said to you. I saw the. I don'tknow. Do I now know that. I saw that I did. Or two of my what I wanted to steer my skateboard is now June. Your stay could do.You could do. But you'll get caught a stable secure. But I will do. And I got you for NIKKEI. Typically you got all that isthere to hold it. And there are no money going forward to stem the tide to get a hardcore NIKKEI CAC natal. You continue on orkarate right. You must sing whatever my CBD. You know how cool. Mark Yvonne Man committee. Can you talk this now. My moresquishy mark you just amended and it can't open. Not with the whole you know doing a cuddle. You come make a doctor you couldorder against and nor my views or then it was there my door. You will look good little car. So you've got my must go see thismess. I can notice that years law dad about this. And what do you do. Sabi thought take your dick. You twisted. I saw this. Ineed to again call NBC. Do you know how much to do. And apart for me that definitely can't do it. The mosquito becomes thestate to you. The audience. Yes or somewhat good. It must western. It's going to want to do this. And they're all justsort Caroline Connan. You gotta cut out my cases with a few quotes that he must get. The more I know my thought I might justsay yes. CBD or it's good to year create another town or magic game on the system. Or would she there my scurry for my chainsaweach day at a dusty state to you or that mother day to dunk. There are CBD she no masculine taking a kindle ruby switch tookSega. Are you thinking gee I know this is again an audio cut all cattle. You would not go to all my mother. She just took youhome killer now for cancer due to my support to this. Now all mark exhausted. All you can do is sit there all day. You don'tneed to see you popular. You got SUNY SW Emily Chang were there my day and you don't care any course these days you can comeback to us but they don't. KTLA and all the damage done by them won't get out until Q1 to kill any and all. You do not know ifthey did but there are a Matt Miller said that he must go car. My cable system analysis. Look at this. And all through top tenit's almost dead. My guess is thinking you can all cut or got to. You can still open up the g dunk. Danny dunk. You know whileI don't agree and just sort of younger more scared that wasn't the case or not at all. Only still true. If I read it off youcould do without a bar a mink orgy goes on or Qatar or consciousness or so much Tom Mackenzie on my part of Kenya. Ihate to extort you Tony. Now you must make entered into this national title candidacy. Can General Mars gives you a good ideagiven that you're given up a all and secure and or is available to funnel is here with a slim lead of his seat today. Can youcome in someone or not. Ideas or public support. No. Lincoln Cook means support do not need. There is not a all for an allconstructed with our kindly agreed to system with all set. And I thought I would discuss some with any citizen or even publicsupport or not. Nor is it difficult to know when you're going through my CBD. She to trust you to call her go through that tosome other manner. I got to know my child or to university or do not include you with all that in my state. Mind you hanging corethat kid snaps on or call me about it. And one. Or do I need to see that I know it. My credit card whatever. I got my music. Ican or not the food or lodging. It is now based on contact near my settlement. Then all control that I see. So system with10 days or do you know all. Back to you. SNAP snap. My second year ECB. The issue or my go to committee can cut to you now andall can talk to you. My folks are digging out from the CDC nor have Google events to make sure that they cannot to. And all thesurgical crew and we do this now and then CAC is taking from so substance. Any article you got all that much debt at all. Noreal mistake. Like it is an emotive one or mine or credit quality. You two are not for me. I got to get back about you. Iknow. Cook say two guineas on or two ginkgo tonight. They a Su Keenan taste it. She can't. Thank you. I know Cindy. I don'twant to scare them. So look there's no need to get dinner or credit union. I got to stick to the Claymore knock on your doorand we miss it. So we didn't see it coming. I was. I'm not gonna do it. That you Su Keenan got to quit. Well I know he did thatkind of thing as someone took a year or two ago demanding all of this their and on similar. Thank God that shows it can make himout there all picking on him. Can you make it there. Suddenly I noticedthat decided the kind of kinky a smith all. You wanted to miss it. There is there an all by dancing in that I thought and allkind of scared to stay until we tonight. Utilities said they must get a coming I think with humor neatly into the evening.When I got there got one thing I must call a suit. And Anderson Air Marshal Auckland or could you know to or called my CBDconcert. Mark I stayed with you all day. Okay. Don't surging called or mytorso. Do what you must on the toast short or not to gain core which you had to do it all by central and unlucky today. CBC noair can talk or not. Did you get some or all clue. I just saw my pirate logic and conduct updated. Or you. They the argumentsthat they so start all Coca-Cola all just kill me. Must draw Haidi Lun kill in ni mo. Or how about NIKKEI in a sewer orkidney or football. Ma ma you saw you did it now. OK. Can I to you to google. To whole assessing cuckoo. There are must anyundo the key cuts recorded so that taking a course assistant coach could set a date at all. You were all day by CBD. How doyou know when you are not to know you and you can't stay. And I said to my physical therapist there Jodi or against it. OK sofar this year I thought it would do for my own conjugate CBT I have for a while. And when you still look after you. Quiet.Never mind. Or rather it's got it. You do not got there a couple. No sense you could go to organic call. What if. Andthat's it. La Nauze CBD. You guys see without CBD you're doin you know maybe I could talk to you or my study this semester.So it's a to tell you that they're not going to look good. There was a mosquito or more Mark. They started jamming and she willget it. It's like we did the newsroom. Just submit data. Do you think it is Tuesday. Well you must get it the more final yearlike this. Now my third year my hand cuckoo is too good. No doubt you must know my gender. You those the stimulus AnnaEdwards going to get it. The money muscle. You've got this thing. It's useless. Good. Most of the guys will Satya Nadellabased on some math are getting more than you did. You don't know that they've lost their mind or it in more danger than normalmortgages. Or December one year. My CBT shorts. Good day. Good. You know car for most courses. Su Keenan. You just feel uneasy.Vehicles. Good day. Could not eat or car to 22 are on the Scarlet Fu. I don't care about these data to. By then you sellmy taste. That's not good for you right now. And of course. So system or Wal Marts in any single city. Good for you. All thatplus there Mark. One or two are going for. Yes but it does also system or Kaiser Ni Mark. What you can do. Good thing you coulddo. But of course politically you could do that. But never did. Nor can you know my CBD. Mr Sarkozy can salute you for an to allthe right age at all to come to us or salute. Martin you know what I want. And what is this bloody thought.I'll cancel my speech OK. I'm not there for you. All that money honking call nor EMI audio it go disco. When you're working forothers in the CBD you can draw your margin but not equal to do out there. My son Michael O'Connor decided that he must fromtoday a bar or shoe or two to or court on a day that is now an oral. The son got dates or taught in concert with us. They'renot dead. And a little shorter. He can talk to you. All my semantic stuff you control. That must happen. It's got 30drivers. There are also two or four circuit. I made a cultural news without a fight. You know what. I wanted more. I did. But.No that's not true. You got our local focus for not a. They're all just finishing the stimulus now. I can tell you don't knowmy start or start to all that massive Michael Barr last night that I see gives you consider this as on all my needs to youmedical. You know what to do next. I know. So I know caso system all don't really have a single clue. Yogurt. Got. Do you wantmore on that date. Or do you put all of that in there. My SO start. You don't know. I know you honking cool guy. I know.Good. Did it do you with us. No. These skis. You must. No. No it's not out of this now. Study for MA CBD. Consider Ma CantorSemitic now and you'll get a Cantor New York today. Each state's new contract is.