Was Tracy at the beginning. I'm symptomatic right now. Fear time. We need to break off. More than one person is really useful in Kobe. What's so eagerly waiting waiting and longing for returning back to my hospital. That is the way teens seem forever to me. We'd have to consider social media as a new way identity. Way to learn is the is the best way to share experiences globally. I had to get over the laptop at some point as all my family members may in my house. We leave. We got this at some point. So the first one was me. And then the second with was another relative. And that then was finalized . So we have to change the rules to two from the isolate to the room that we live for. For that isolation and to a different member each week. Now I can share my experience with my patients as well. I can't be more empathic with them after I recover. I was able to go back to my position on the front lines of the emergency department and after that I discovered more than 200 patients with Colby. So what I learned in this process allow me to understand that this he 5 percent of the population in Spain have gone through the infection. So I'm not someone this patient .