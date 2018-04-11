ブルームバーグ テレビ ライブ放送

「中国製造2025」の勢いは関税に左右されず：ボーカス前駐中国大使

オバマ米政権下で駐中国大使を務めたモンタナ州の元上院議員、マックス・ボーカス氏が、中国政府が目指す「中国製造2025」への米国の関税政策の影響や、今後の米中関係をブルームバーグＴＶで語る。 (Source: Bloomberg)