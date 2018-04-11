ブルームバーグ テレビ ライブ放送

Bloomberg Markets: Asia

プログラム番組表

ハイテク大国へと進む中国

中国のハイテク産業に対する貿易戦争の影響に関して、アスペクト・ベンチャーズの共同創業者であるテレシア・ガオ氏が、ブルームバーグＴＶで語った。 (Source: Bloomberg)