ブルームバーグ テレビ ライブ放送

Bloomberg Markets: Asia

プログラム番組表

米国は中国に不満を言う資格ある：ローウィー研究所マクレガー氏

トランプ大統領の通商政策と米中貿易戦争に関して、ローウィー国際政策研究所のシニアフェローであるリチャード・マクレガー氏が、ブルームバーグＴＶで意見を述べる。 (Source: Bloomberg)