損保ジャパンの白川社長が８日付で辞任、ビッグモーター問題で引責

損保ジャパン本社が入る都内のビル

11: The Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. headquarters, right, stands in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, March 12, 2009. Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., the nation’s third-largest casualty insurer by premium income, and fifth-ranked Nipponkoa Insurance Co. plan to merge, company officials said. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)