In this pool photograph distributed by Sputnik agency Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) looks on as he attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-appointed head of the Donetsk region of Ukraine - which is controlled by Russian forces, in Moscow, on August 24, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer: Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP