シティ、１億6000万ドル相当のロシア産アルミニウムを購入－関係者

A worker wraps a coil of aluminium wire at the United Co. Rusal aluminium smelting plant in Shelekhov, Russia, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Rusal has produced aluminum with the industry’s lowest carbon footprint of less than 0.01 tons of CO2 equivalent per ton of metal, the company’s parent En+ said in a statement.

Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg