サム・アルトマン氏の仮想通貨、取引初日に急伸－ＡＩ熱狂マネー誘導

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during an event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, June 9, 2023. OpenAI is focused on building a better, faster and cheaper model of its generative AI ChatGPT product, Altman has said previously. The product made AI a buzzword and kicked off a global race among tech companies to build their own versions of the chatbot technology.

Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg