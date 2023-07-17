中国経済、４－６月は6.3％成長と予想下回る－景気回復に懸念強まる Bloomberg News 2023年7月17日 11:20 JST 中国経済は４－６月（第２四半期）に予想を下回る伸びを示した。６月の個人消費の鈍さが示され、景気回復に対する懸念が一段と強まった。 17日発表された４－６月の国内総生産（ＧＤＰ）は前年同期比6.3％増と、ブルームバーグが調査したエコノミストの予想中央値7.1％増を下回った。 Tricky Recovery China's year-on-year GDP for 2Q missed expectations Source: China's National Bureau of Statistics, Bloomberg Note: Second-quarter y/y compares with a period in 2022 characterized by lockdowns and Covid restrictions, and so has a low base of comparison. 原題：China’s Economic Recovery Loses Steam as GDP Disappoints（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE