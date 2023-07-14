米輸入物価指数、６月は前月比0.2％低下－市場予想0.1％低下 Chris Middleton 2023年7月14日 21:36 JST Shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, US, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. West Coast dockworkers and their employers have been holding labor contract negotiations for over a year, with the occasional slowdown or work stoppage interrupting the flow of cargo that goes through the USs biggest import hub. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg ６月の米輸入物価指数は前月比で0.2％低下。ブルームバーグがまとめた予想中央値は0.1％低下だった。前月は0.4％低下（速報値0.6％低下）に修正された。 統計の詳細は表をご覧ください。原題：US June Import Prices Fell 0.2% M/m; Est. -0.1%（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE