中国ＥＶ業界、淘汰進む－勝ち組はテスラとバフェット氏出資のＢＹＤ

Data Methodology



This article classifies battery-powered and range-extended EVs, and plug-in hybrids, as new energy cars.



The HHI is calculated by squaring the market share of every company competing in the market and adding up the resulting numbers. It factors in the relative size distribution of each firm. It approaches zero when the market is occupied by a large number of companies of relatively equal size and reaches its maximum of 10,000 points when the market is controlled by one firm.



In this article, Bloomberg News used unit market share from quarterly sales data compiled by China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) for the analysis.