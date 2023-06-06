ＳＥＣ、コインベースを提訴－米証券規則に違反 Austin Weinstein 2023年6月6日 21:24 JST A company logo at the Coinbase Global Inc. event in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Coinbase, the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange operator, plans to more than triple its number of employees in India this year to around 1,000, according to Armstrong. Photographer: Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg 米証券取引委員会（ＳＥＣ）は６日、同国最大の暗号資産（仮想通貨）交換業者コインベース・グローバルをニューヨークの連邦裁判所に提訴した。証券規則に対する違反があったとしている。原題：Coinbase Sued by SEC for Breaking US Securities Rules（抜粋） 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE