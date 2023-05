【ウクライナ】ワグネルがマリ経由で武器供給図る－米国務省

💪On the night of May 22, 🇺🇦air defense forces shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones and 4 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555.

In particular, #Russian forces targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the Dniprovskyi district, a 27yo man was injured due to a missile strike pic.twitter.com/E7QtAJR3yk