暗号資産取引ボット、２日間で２億円強稼ぐ－サンドイッチ戦略を活用

A MEV bot is eating your lunch.



jaredfromsubway.eth MEV bot is the top gas ETH spender in the last 24H, spending 455ETH ($950k) and using 7% of total gas of the network



In the last 2 months it spent more than 3.720ETH ($7M) in gas fees and performed more than 180k transactions pic.twitter.com/IGMJY7skkq