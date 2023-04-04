 コンテンツにスキップする

バークレイズ、投資銀の新たな幹部ら公表－共同責任者就任後初の人事

Jennifer Surane
  • ロス・デクラーク氏がテクノロジー投資銀のグローバル責任者になる
  • バーンズ氏とジョンソン氏はキャピタルマーケッツ共同責任者に就任

英銀バークレイズの投資銀行共同責任者キャサル・ディージー氏とテイラー・ライト氏は、新たに起用する幹部のリストを公表した。今年１月に共同責任者に選任された２人が行う最初の幹部人事となる。

　　クリスティン・ロス・デクラーク氏がテクノロジー投資銀行のグローバル責任者、マルコ・バラ氏がファイナンシャルスポンサーズ＆サステナブルインパクト・バンキング責任者、トラビス・バーンズ氏とトム・ジョンソン氏がキャピタルマーケッツのグローバル共同責任者にそれぞれ就任する。ディージー氏とライト氏がスタッフ宛ての内部文書で明らかにした。

Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright
キャサル・ディージー氏とテイラー・ライト氏
Source: Barclays Plc

 

　　ディージー氏とライト氏の経営チームの全リストは次の通り。

  • Travis Barnes, global co-head of capital markets
  • Phil Bowkley, head of international corporate banking
  • Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of technology investment banking
  • Ihsan Essaid, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions
  • Eric Federman, global head of media and telecom investment banking
  • Joel Fleck, global co-head of financial-institutions group investment banking
  • Tim Hartzell, global head of portfolio management
  • Tom Johnson, global co-head of capital markets
  • Vanessa Koo, head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region
  • Rick Landgarten, global head of health-care and real estate investment banking
  • John Lange, global head of energy and industrials investment banking
  • Tim Main, head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa region
  • John Miller, head of the global chairman’s group and global chairman of investment banking
  • Gary Posternack, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions
  • Martin Ragde, chief of staff, investment banking, and chief of staff, corporate and investment bank
  • Marco Valla, global head of financial sponsors, sustainable impact banking and consumer retail investment banking
  • Arif Vohra, global co-head of financial institutions group investment banking

原題：Barclays’s Investment-Banking Chiefs Promote New Leadership Team（抜粋）

(この記事は一部に自動翻訳を利用しています)

