バークレイズ、投資銀の新たな幹部ら公表－共同責任者就任後初の人事

バークレイズ、投資銀の新たな幹部ら公表－共同責任者就任後初の人事Jennifer Surane
ロス・デクラーク氏がテクノロジー投資銀のグローバル責任者になる
バーンズ氏とジョンソン氏はキャピタルマーケッツ共同責任者に就任
英銀バークレイズの投資銀行共同責任者キャサル・ディージー氏とテイラー・ライト氏は、新たに起用する幹部のリストを公表した。今年１月に共同責任者に選任された２人が行う最初の幹部人事となる。
クリスティン・ロス・デクラーク氏がテクノロジー投資銀行のグローバル責任者、マルコ・バラ氏がファイナンシャルスポンサーズ＆サステナブルインパクト・バンキング責任者、トラビス・バーンズ氏とトム・ジョンソン氏がキャピタルマーケッツのグローバル共同責任者にそれぞれ就任する。ディージー氏とライト氏がスタッフ宛ての内部文書で明らかにした。
ディージー氏とライト氏の経営チームの全リストは次の通り。
- Travis Barnes, global co-head of capital markets
- Phil Bowkley, head of international corporate banking
- Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of technology investment banking
- Ihsan Essaid, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions
- Eric Federman, global head of media and telecom investment banking
- Joel Fleck, global co-head of financial-institutions group investment banking
- Tim Hartzell, global head of portfolio management
- Tom Johnson, global co-head of capital markets
- Vanessa Koo, head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region
- Rick Landgarten, global head of health-care and real estate investment banking
- John Lange, global head of energy and industrials investment banking
- Tim Main, head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa region
- John Miller, head of the global chairman’s group and global chairman of investment banking
- Gary Posternack, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions
- Martin Ragde, chief of staff, investment banking, and chief of staff, corporate and investment bank
- Marco Valla, global head of financial sponsors, sustainable impact banking and consumer retail investment banking
- Arif Vohra, global co-head of financial institutions group investment banking
原題：Barclays’s Investment-Banking Chiefs Promote New Leadership Team（抜粋）
