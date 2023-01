ＪＰモルガンの最大ヒットＥＴＦ、債券市場が好敵手か－人気続く公算

ブルームバーグTVのインタビューに応じるハミルトン・ライナー氏

ticker: JEPI) took in $12.9 billion in 2022, breaking the Ark Innovation ETF’s (ticker: ARKK) 2020 record. JEPI’s inflows total $18 billion over the past two years. Bloomberg’s Katie Greifeld and Matt Miller talk about the fund with Hamilton Reiner, managing director and head of US equity derivatives at JPMorgan Asset Management.