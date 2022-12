ドルの兵器化、米国に裏目に出る恐れ－各国で覇権脱却の動き

The #BISTriennialSurvey shows that the USD was on one side of 88% of all #FX trades, unchanged from 2019. The share with the euro on one side decreased marginally. The renminbi’s share rose to 7%, making it the fifth most-traded currency in 2022 https://t.co/R6xnGKFfU2 pic.twitter.com/miOD7KgwF0