ＦＴＸに侵入したハッカー、イーサの大量保有者に－400億円相当

#PeckShieldAlert FTX Accounts Drainer has swapped 48.27M $DAI (~$48.36M) to 37.57k $ETH (~$47.69M) on Ethereum

Arbitrary loss: -$671,424.25

FTX Accounts Drainer currently holds 228,523.83 $ETH (~$288M) and makes the address become the 35th largest holder of ETH pic.twitter.com/8oukNomdDf