Our latest VI poll has Labour with a *33pt* lead over the Tories, the highest of any recorded poll since the late 1990s. (Fieldwork 28-29 Sep)



Con: 21% (-7 from 23-25 Sep)

Lab: 54% (+9)

Lib Dem: 7% (-2)

Green: 6% (-1)

Reform UK: 4% (+1)

SNP: 5% (+1)https://t.co/qjE87FPC0i pic.twitter.com/ddQLH2tixo