【ウクライナ】ロシア、極超音速ミサイル配備へ－チュバイス氏入院

Oleksii Vadaturskyi, 74, was an entrepreneur, philanthropist, Hero of #Ukraine, founder of the Ukrainian agricultural company Nibulon. Oleksii and his wife Raisa died in their home this morning due to the biggest shelling of Mykolaiv since February 24.

