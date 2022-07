「アベノミクスは歴史残る」「参院選で同情票も」－安倍氏死去で識者

亡くなった安倍晋三元首相(2019年2月10日)

FILE: Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), center, raises his fist with Katsunobu Kato, chairman of the general council at the LDP, left, and Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the LDP, during the party’s annual convention in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Abe – Japan’s longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence -- died after being shot at a campaign event on Friday. July 8, 2022, in an attack that shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg