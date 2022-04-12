監視委：ＳＭＢＣ日興と個人４人を相場操縦容疑で東京地検に告発 宮沢祐介 2022年4月12日 17:43 JST A pedestrian outside the head office of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency are assessing if local financial institutions have any remaining Libor-linked contracts that will be difficult to shift to alternative interest rates before the benchmark expires. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg 証券取引等監視委員会は12日、不正な株取引で株価の維持を図ったとして、法人としてのＳＭＢＣ日興証券と個人４人を東京地方検察庁に告発したと発表した。 最新の情報は、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中 LEARN MORE