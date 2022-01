Shunichi Suzuki, Japan's finance minister, arrives for an extraordinary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to stay alert to the dangers of the coronavirus in his first policy speech to parliament since taking office in September, as a poll showed broad public support for his ban on new entry by foreigners.

Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg